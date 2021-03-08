State police continue to investigate after man with knife shot by police

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police say a man who was hurt in an officer-involved shooting Friday in Chatham is still hospitalized.

It happened on East Walnut Street near Bens Drive.

ISP says a Chatham officer was responding to someone with a knife.

When they arrived, they found a man outside. Investigators say he was trying to cut his own neck, and video from the police cruiser shows a person running at the officer with the knife.

That’s when the officer — identified as Adam Hahn — shot the man.

The person who had been armed with the knife remains at the hospital, ISP said Monday.

Officer Hahn was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story