State police continue to investigate after man with knife shot by police

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police say a man who was hurt in an officer-involved shooting Friday in Chatham is still hospitalized.

It happened on East Walnut Street near Bens Drive.

ISP says a Chatham officer was responding to someone with a knife.

When they arrived, they found a man outside. Investigators say he was trying to cut his own neck, and video from the police cruiser shows a person running at the officer with the knife.

That’s when the officer — identified as Adam Hahn — shot the man.

The person who had been armed with the knife remains at the hospital, ISP said Monday.

Officer Hahn was not hurt.