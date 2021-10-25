State Police: Car crash in Olive Garden parking lot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 were dispatched to Interstate 74 westbound at Exit 182 (Neil Street) at around 7:14 p.m. on Sunday for a reported car crash.

According to police, preliminary reports indicate while negotiating the Interstate 74 westbound Exit 182 off-ramp (Neil St. exit), a 2004 Maroon Toyota Sienna abruptly veered off the roadway to the right and continued to travel northwest. Its front passenger side quarter panel proceeded to strike a 20-foot section of boundary fence located along the north side of the roadway. Due to the speed and force of impact, this car proceeded through the boundary fence, crossed East Anthony Drive and entered an Olive Garden parking lot from the south.

Police said when the Toyota entered the parking lot, its front passenger side quarter panel struck the front driver’s side quarter panel of a parked, unoccupied 2008 Gray Acura RDX. Because of the force of impact, the Acura rotated clockwise 180 degrees and came to its final rest facing north in the Olive Garden parking lot. After striking the Acura, the Toyota continued north through the parking lot before its front bumper struck the rear bumper of a parked, unoccupied 2008 White Honda CRV.

The driver of the Toyota, a 17-year-old girl of Champaign, was transported to a local hospital with injuries.