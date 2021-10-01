State Police: 1 dead and 3 people seriously hurt in crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police were sent to U.S. Route 150 at Champaign County 2550 East to investigate a deadly crash that happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a black 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage was reported to hit a gold 2005 Buick Century head-on. 33-year-old Stephanie Costa of Odgen was the driver of the Mitsubishi Mirage. She was pronounced dead on scene.

According to officers, 28-year-old Ariel Mercer of Catlin was the driver of the Buick Century. 40-year-old Debra January and 28-year-old Brooke Sims, both from Danville, were in the car with Ariel. All three victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment with serious injuries.

No further information is released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story