State Police: 1 dead and 3 people seriously hurt in crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police were sent to U.S. Route 150 at Champaign County 2550 East to investigate a deadly crash that happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a black 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage was reported to hit a gold 2005 Buick Century head-on. 33-year-old Stephanie Costa of Odgen was the driver of the Mitsubishi Mirage. She was pronounced dead on scene.

According to officers, 28-year-old Ariel Mercer of Catlin was the driver of the Buick Century. 40-year-old Debra January and 28-year-old Brooke Sims, both from Danville, were in the car with Ariel. All three victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment with serious injuries.

No further information is released at this time.