DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Adult Redeploy Illinois is offering a free class on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility training starting this weekend in Decatur.

The purpose of this class is for individuals to “gain knowledge and grow in their understanding of the multifaceted components of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility.” MCARI hopes this will allow people to become better leaders, advocates, community members and supporters of schools, communities, families, businesses and more.

The class will take place every Saturday in June between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army Community Center, located at 229 West Main Street in Decatur. Coffee and snacks will be provided.

Registration is required for each individual workshop, which will have a different theme