State lawmakers, politicians weigh in on Biden victory

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Lawmakers in Illinois are preparing to work with the incoming Biden administration.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle told WCIA they share common ground with regards to what the top issues are, even if they have different ideas on how to resolve them. They’re interested in hearing what his strategy is for addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and unifying the country.

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office has been hyper-critical of the federal government’s response to the pandemic. Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said she is happy to have somebody in the Oval Office that she believes will take the issue seriously.

“The people of this country, the voters of this country have overwhelmingly made this clear, issued a mandate really, that we can’t continue to go down this path that we’re going: a path of division,” Stratton said.”

State Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield), said he hopes Biden will also work to bring people together.

“On both sides, we know it’s a very divided country,” Butler said. “I think as president, Mr. Biden needs to do what he can to bring our country together.”

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) offered her congratulations in a statement, also highlighting the need for unity.

With new leadership in the White House, we will roll up our sleeves not just for the people dancing in the streets today, but for all Americans—including our friends and neighbors who believed Donald Trump would make their lives better. U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois)

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger tweeted his congratulations to the Biden team as well.

Sofia and I extend our Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Our nation deserves two competing parties who can work together when possible, and compete honorably when not. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) November 7, 2020

Biden’s running mate, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, will be the first woman, first Asian-American and first Black woman to serve as Vice President. For Stratton, who was the first woman and first woman of color to serve as Illinois’ Lieutenant Governor, as well as a mother to four daughters, this is one more crack in the glass ceiling.

“There are lots of little girls, who for the very first time are seeing a person who looks like them get into this role and help them lead this nation,” Stratton said. “This is a big deal. And even for me, I am feeling the emotion of what it means that another crack in that ceiling has been made.”

Governor Pritzker also reacted to the news this morning with a post on Facebook.

Follow this story for more reactions from state lawmakers and politicians.