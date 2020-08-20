State Farm Center prepares for busy testing season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Every student coming back to campus has a few options of where they can get a COVID-19 test, but the State Farm Center is going to end up being one of the busiest.

That is where every undergraduate student in a residence hall is being tested. They are expecting 2,400 tests to be done there Wednesday and Thursday. And that is only one site. Over all their testing spots, they want to do close to 20,000 tests.

“10,000 per day we’ve already done,” says one of the projects leads Timothy Fan. “We’re going to continue to push that envelope. I think with three shifts and very well trained workers I think we can get that done.”

UI housing says their residence hall numbers are down this year. At last count they had 6,500 students. Off from their usual 8,500.