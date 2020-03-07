State Farm Center gets splash of color

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The State Farm Center is looking a little more vibrant after an artist introduced some color.

Danville artist John Jahnsky made 12 paintings for the arena depicting athletes and stars who have performed there. The Center says it was looking for ways to brighten the walls after the renovation. The athletes side includes Dee Brown, among others, while the stars side includes Elvis, Prince, and more. Assistant Director of Marketing Brad Swanson says the art is all about honoring the building.

“I think that real splash of vibrant color is really going to grab people’s attention,” says Swanson. “It just creates intrigue, it draws you to the art. Which again will help tell the story of the history of the building.”

It is possible more art could be coming to the corridors. The Center says it has four more walls that could be filled. They are having discussions about doing something to those spaces over the next few years.