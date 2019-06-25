State Fair adds new act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is adding a surprise act to this year’s line-up.

Fair officials say the free show will feature a popular artist, but they did not say who just yet. While the concert is free, ten winners will get two backstage passes to meet the artist. All they have to do is guess who the artist will be.

They will give out clues on the State Fair’s Facebook page until July 5. You must message them with the correct answer by 11:59 on July 7. The artist will be announced on July 8.

