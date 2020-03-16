State closing up shop

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, and in accordance with the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation issued Monday, March 9, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced all state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites are closed and upcoming scheduled events are canceled.

IDNR leaders will coordinate with the governor’s office and IDPH to announce any changes which would allow for the safe reopening of facilities.

Everyone impacted by cancellations or closures is encouraged to call IDNR’s Parks Administrative Information Line Monday – Friday at (217) 782 – 6752. A complete listing of state sites can be found on the IDNR website here or here.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH website. You may also contact the IDPH or call the COVID-19 hotline at (800) 889 – 3931.

