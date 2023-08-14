CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A downtown bar in Champaign hasn’t been selling alcohol since Aug. 4, but its state liquor license has been expired for much longer than that.

Now, the bar is closed, and employees are asking for help with lost wages.

Punch Bar has been operating without a state license since May. The city said they were unaware and the state’s Liquor Control Commission said the reason it hasn’t been renewed is out of its hands.

The state requires all places serving alcohol to have state and city liquor licenses. Jeff Hamilton with the Champaign City Manager’s office said Punch’s city license is in good standing, but its state license has expired since May 31.

Employees of Punch Bar didn’t expect August 4 to be their last day getting paid, but after nearly three months of illegally serving alcohol, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission put an end to it.

Nicole Sanders, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, said the problem isn’t with them either. They said Punch’s liquor license is on hold because of the Illinois Department of Revenue, who issued this statement:

Due to taxpayer confidentiality provisions in the tax laws, the Illinois Department of Revenue cannot divulge particulars regarding the compliance of a business. But in general, to be open and operate legally, the business must be in full compliance, or have a department-approved payment plan.” Maura Kownacki, IDOR spokesperson

Now, it’s the workers who are trying to stay afloat while it gets sorted out. They’re expecting to be without pay for at least four weeks. They started a GoFundMe page and are hoping to raise $20,000 to cover all employees in the meantime.

WCIA has reached out to the owners of Punch Bar and are awaiting a response.