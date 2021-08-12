State Board of Education to enforce indoor masking requirement in schools

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois State Board of Education warned superintendents that the indoor mask requirement in schools is the law.

State Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala signed a letter to clarify the enforceability of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s executive order.

The letter said the board will take action against school districts if it comes down to it. Those that do not require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside risk state recognition. That means districts would lose all state funding, and the schools would not be allowed to compete in state sports.

That wouldn’t be the first step though. A district’s recognition would be changed to “on probation” first. During that time, the board would ask for a “corrective action plan”.

If compliance is still an issue then, that’s when a district would lose recognition altogether.

“I understand the pressure some school and district leaders may be facing from community members, and I will provide you with every support to understand, communicate, and comply with the order,” Dr. Ayala added.

She said schools have a “moral and legal obligation to follow public health requirements”.