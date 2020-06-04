State Board of Education calls on community for more food sites

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)- The State Board of Education is calling on those who can help to step up to the plate. The state says the need to feed kids during the summertime is greater now more than ever.

With COVID-19 dealing a an economic blow to families around the state, the Board of Education says more children will need meals from the state’s summer food service program this year.

ISBE says last year, more than four million children received meals from 1800 different sites. With summer getting underway, they say this year they anticipate more children will need food.

The USDA funded program allows camps, non-profits, religious organizations and educational agencies to get reimbursed for their participation. The board says those groups are finding ways to help while staying safe.

“Something we have the flexibility to do now that we didn’t before is that families can actually pick up all the meals for the weeks in one stop. So they can pick up five meals at a time of 10 meals at a time,” said Jackie Matthews, ISBE Director of Media.

The board is keeping an eye on rural communities as 35 counties across the state don’t have a meal site in place but they are hoping that changes soon. Several of those counties are in Central Illinois including Menard, Effingham and Piatt.

You can find more information about and learn how to get involved with the program here. You can find your closest food site here.