Starving dog has positive prospect

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A dog found starving by the side of the road is still fighting for his life, but if he makes it, he’s got a brighter future.

This dog is in the care of the Animal Health Care Center in Arcola.

Breana and Justin Gensler (pictured below with their three kids) brought the dog into their vet in Arcola. Their family has five cats and four dogs.

The vet’s office told us they will almost certainly be taking the dog home if he survives. The Genslers told WCIA they would like to adopt him, but if things don’t work out, they will at least foster him until they can find him a forever home.

Wednesday, the dog (who the Genslers are calling Apollo), was weak and struggling to breathe. He is supposed to be a large dog, but the vets say he only weighs 25 pounds right now.

“I mean he’s made it through the last two days…I didn’t think he’d make it through the first night,” said associate veterinarian Tierra Pawlus. “So, I feel like he looks better, but I wouldn’t say that we’re anywhere close to out of the woods. He could crash at any time on us.”

The vet’s office told us the Douglas County Animal Shelter offered to pitch in to help with his medical expenses.