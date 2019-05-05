Star football player killed in shooting

VENICE, Ill. (WCIA) -- A phenom football player was shot and killed in the Metro East area late Saturday night.

Illinois State Police are investigating what happened outside of a house party in Venice where 14-year-old Jaylon McKenzie and a 15-year-old girl were shot. McKenzie, a Belleville 8th grader, died at an area hospital. The girl, whose name remains unknown, is still in critical condition.

McKenzie had already earned national recognition as a standout athlete. He won offers to play football for the Fighting Illini just five days before he was shot and killed.

His mother tells KMOV that he was leaving the party to avoid a fight when he was shot.

McKenzie was a running back and wide receiver at the Mason-Clark Middle School in East Saint Louis.

