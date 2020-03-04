Stadium welcomes dogs and their owners for opener

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Tuesday, and every Tuesday all season, Illinois Field is being turned from a ballpark to a dog park.

The team recently announced pups are allowed into the stadium during midweek games. Assistant Marketing Director Giana O’Connor says they have had bark in the park before, but never several times in a season.

“I know our attendance on dog day last year was over a thousand, and I don’t know how many dogs were in attendance with that,” says O’Connor. “I just know we always have a big bark in the park event.”

They are calling them Dog Day Tuesdays. Opening night was the first chance for fans to bring their furry friends. The ones who did bring their dogs think the idea is off to a good start.

“This is a great way to come out and celebrate, not only baseball, but the great weather,” says Lisa Lavender, who brought her dog Wrigley. “And get their dogs out too.”

Scott Kemper was wanted to make it out to a game, but he made sure to make time when he heard he could bring his dog.

“We’ve been meaning to come out,” says Kemper. “Last year I didn’t get to many games. I told myself this year I’m gonna come to as many games as possible and then when they said you can bring your dog on opening night, Tuesday night, I’m in.”

There will be four more Dog Days coming up. Three on Tuesdays and a culminating Bark in the Park event on May 9. The team is giving away Illinois baseball chew toys that day, and they are looking for a local shelter to partner with for an adoption drive.

Night one was a hit with dogs and fans. Some are already planning on future Dog Days.

“This is going to be a tradition,” says Lavender. “Every spring, dog days at Illinois Field.”

The next Dog Day Tuesday will be April 14 against Illinois State.