St. Mary’s Hospital honors babies lost with Angel of Hope memorial service

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital is inviting the public to a special event on December 6 to honor and remember babies who have died during pregnancy, at birth or in early infancy.

According to officials, the Share Holiday Memorial Service is a time-honored tradition and has been taking place at St. Mary’s for more than 40 years.

The event will be held at the Share Garden, which is near the entrance of St. Mary’s Hospital. The service will begin at 6 p.m..

“This year we will gather outside near the Angel of Hope statue,” said Karla Thornton, spiritual care minister. “Each family will be provided one white flower to place upon the Angel of Hope Statue in honor of the ‘Christmas Box’ story.”

Officials said attendees are welcome to bring a poem or reading to share. Families are also invited to bring an ornament in memory of their child to place on the Share tree, as well as take a Share ornament to place on their tree at home.

To know more about the hospital’s Share program, people can contact Karla Thornton at 217-464-2045 or email Karla.Thornton@hshs.org.