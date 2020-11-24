St. Joseph Grade and Middle Schools to install Solar Panels

ST. JOSEPH (WCIA)–St. Joseph’s School District has been taking advantage of an opportunity to provide clean energy and save money. The grade and middle schools will be getting ready to turn on brand new solar panels.

The School District has been working on this project since Spring. They’re projecting the panels will allow them to replace 86% of their energy output with a cleaner source. It would mean saving the school $1.5 million over the next 25 years.

“It’s really something we’ve done that pays for itself,” superintendent Todd Pence said. “It’s going to more than pay for itself down the road, and for years to come.”

This will also free up money to pursue other projects the School District has in mind. They’re anticipating the panels to be powered on in the next two weeks.