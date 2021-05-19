Squad cars lined up in front of Carle Hospital after two officers shot

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement vehicles are lining up outside Carle Hospital in Urbana after two Champaign police officers were hurt in a shootout with a suspect early Wednesday morning.

First responders are showing their support for the officers who were shot. A CPD spokesman said at 7 a.m. Wednesday that one officer is stable and another is in critical condition.

Investigators say the two officers got out of a car at a apartment complex on North Neil Street and ran into an armed person. Police say gunfire erupted, and the suspect was shot dead.

This is a developing story.