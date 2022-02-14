URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County deputy was hurt after a crash at the intersection of Vine and Main streets early Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Tony Shaw, a deputy was stopped at a red light at around 6:20 a.m. when a vehicle struck her squad car in the rear.

This vehicle tried to flee but they ended up in a snowbank within a short distance of the incident, Lt. Shaw stated.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Bacilio Domingo Agustin of Champaign. Lt. Shaw said Agustin was arrested for driving under the influence, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. He was released on bond.

Officers are currently waiting for Agustin’s toxicology report.

The deputy had minor injuries. She did not need any medical assistance and she could go back to work after the crash occurred.