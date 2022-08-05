SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Several Springfield schoolchildren have their back-to-school shopping done for no cost, thanks to Walmart.

The three Walmart locations in Springfield banded together Friday to fund school supply shopping sprees for 30 students. The stores have also donated $500 to four Springfield elementary schools: Enos Park, Black Hawk, Harvard Park and Feisthas.

“We adopt these schools and throughout the year, we’ll take care of the schools on needs that they may have,” Susan Farr, the market manager of central Illinois Walmart locations, said. “[We provide] school supplies, shoes, socks, underwear, if the children need them.”

Black Hawk Elementary principal Stephanie McCorkle isn’t sure how to spend all of the money from Walmart, but wants to stock up her school’s new art and music rooms.

“There’s going to be a lot of fun activities that our teachers can now do that they didn’t have the space to do before,” McCorkle said. “And I know they’re going to need some supplies in order to provide those activities for the students.”

Terrance Jordan knows the difference new supplies make in a child’s education. He said the school district can provide some supplies, but every bit from their community partners helps.

“School supplies can be expensive,” Jordan said. “It’s not a good feeling, going to school, and not having supplies, when everyone around you has them.”

McCorkle thinks nothing energizes students for the start of school like new school supplies, especially ones featuring their favorite characters and designs.

“When they’re excited to come back to school with the things that they have for school, then that’s going to make them even more excited to get back into the building,” McCorkle said.