SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 2026 marks the 100-year-anniversary of Route 66, and Springfield will celebrate by hosting a special conference.

Visit Springfield announced Monday that Springfield will host the 11th annual Miles of Possibility conference, which will bring themed activities for business owners, travel professionals, history lovers and travel enthusiasts.

“It is a distinct honor for Springfield to be chosen to host the 2026 Miles of Possibility Route 66 Conference in the centennial year,” Scott Dahl, the director of Visit Springfield, said. “I appreciate the confidence the MOP Board has in Visit Springfield, this announcement underscores our community’s Route 66 assets & efforts.”

The yearly conference invites representatives from all eight states that Route 66 runs through to an Illinois city. This year’s conference was in Pontiac.

Updates for future Miles of Possibility conferences will be posted on their website.