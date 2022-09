SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday is Sept. 11, and the Hall’s Harley Davidson is hosting its annual Ride to Remember.

The parade begins at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony at the State Capitol. Vehicles for the parade will start lining up at 9 a.m.

The route starts at Hall’s Harley Davidson located at 2301 Dirksen Parkway and will end near Edwards Street.

Parking is available off-street around the Capitol grounds.