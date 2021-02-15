Springfield Public Works office announces snow emergency alert

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works has announced a snow emergency will be in effect on select snow routes starting at noon Monday and extending into 7 a.m. Friday.

A press release says the department is expecting over 8 inches of snow.

“The public is required to remove their parked vehicles from the marked snow emergency routes immediately.

To view the Snow Emergency Route Map along with the city’s Snow & Ice Removal Policy, visit this link.

The city is reminding drivers to watch for snow removal crews and to give them room to do their work.

Additionally, it’s reminding people clearing private parking lots and sidewalks to not to plow the snow into the streets.

“It is a violation of city ordinance and doing so makes unsafe driving conditions,” the release says. “During a severe winter storm, residents can call the Office of Public Works to report any problems or concerns at 217-789-2246.”

WINTER DRIVING TIPS

Do not go out unless absolutely necessary during severe winter weather.

Reduce speed appropriately for the road conditions.

Keep a safe distance of several car lengths from all other vehicles.

Give snow and emergency operation vehicles the right-of-way and keep a safe distance at all times.

Make sure your cell phone is completely charged if traveling under winter conditions.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle that includes a warm coat or blanket, flashlight, gloves and snow shovel.

SIDEWALK CLEARING

Homeowners and businesses need to make an effort to clear their sidewalks as a safety precaution during challenging winter weather. By keeping sidewalks clear of snow and ice everyone can do their part to provide a safer environment for pedestrians.

According to Springfield City Ordinance Section 99.03, all sidewalks adjacent to their property shall be cleared of snow by 10:00 a.m. on every morning of a snow event. Residents or businesses could be subject to a $250 fine for refusal to comply with the city ordinance. Any concerns or complaints regarding sidewalk obstructions should be sent to the City’s Housing Division at 217-789-2167.