SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Springfield are asking for the public’s help with finding a man who has gone missing.

A Facebook post from SPD says investigators are looking for 42-year-old Kenneth P. Brown. He was last seen on April 23.

Police say the man frequents hotels in the Springfield area.

If you have any information helpful to this investigation please contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.