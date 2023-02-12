SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police Department announced that officers recovered over 100 pounds of cannabis on Friday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Clear Lake Ave. around 3 a.m. They identified the driver as 45-year-old Eric L. Johnson of Tyler, Texas.

Johnson became combative but was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Aside from the 100 pounds of cannabis, officers also recovered a loaded firearm stolen from Texas and a small amount of ecstasy.

Johnson was arrested for delivery of cannabis over 5,000 grams, unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

He is currently held in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217)788-8311 and the Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers at

(217)788-8427.