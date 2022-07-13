SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Three Springfield Police officers were temporarily reassigned while State Police looks into why they did not respond to a hit-and-run last week when they were reportedly in the area.

According to Springfield Police officials, eyewitnesses said there was a Springfield Police car behind a suspect’s vehicle before a hit-and-run happened. An internal investigation confirmed they were in the area of the hit-and-run, but did not respond.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. July 7 at the intersection of South and 17th streets. The driver left his vehicle and ran away from the scene. Four passengers were transported to a Springfield hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call either Springfield Police at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.