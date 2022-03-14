SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 26-year-old man died from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting occurred on Monday afternoon, said Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.

At around 1:10 p.m., Springfield Police were dispatched to the area of Roadrunner Court and Chickadee Court in response to a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, with one gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment, however, he did not survive.

According to police, a person of interest was detained at the scene and is being interviewed by detectives at the Springfield Police Department.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.