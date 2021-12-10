Springfield Police: Man arrested in connection to bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police recently arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Friday.

Springfield Police were dispatched to the Security Bank located at 2500 Stevenson Drive at around 10:20 a.m.. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that a suspect had entered the bank, forcefully grabbed a teller by the shirt and demanded money. It was reported that this suspect took an undetermined amount of cash and fled from the bank on foot.

After obtaining security camera footage from the bank and several businesses in the area, officers found out the suspect entered a blue Lincoln Cab and left the crime scene. This vehicle was later located and police said they identified the suspect as Javon Young.

According to officers, Young was arrested for financial institution robbery and aggravated battery. He is currently in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.