SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man responsible for a handbag theft.

Photo courtesy of Springfield Police’s Facebook page

The theft happened on Saturday. The suspect entered the Dollar General at 930 West Jefferson Street and began speaking with an elderly woman. he proceeded to grab her handbag, shoved her when she fought back, and fled the store.

People who recognize the suspect are asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers at 2-788-8427. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online.