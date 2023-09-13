SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on Wednesday.

Officials said that just before noon, officers were dispatched to the area of Reservoir and 14th Streets for a report of a man down. An employee of the Veterans Association had arrived at the home to perform a wellness check and found the man unresponsive.

Upon arrival, the officers determined that the man had died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon was contacted, and he responded to the scene as well.

The Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation and Springfield Police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone who has information that can help police is advised to contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.