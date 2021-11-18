Springfield Police have a person of interest in deadly stabbing

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Chief of Police Kenny Winslow said officers have a person of interest in the deadly stabbing that happened near Lanphier High School on Wednesday afternoon.

However, police will not give out any information about this person at this time because they said this is a juvenile.

According to a previous news release, Springfield Police were dispatched to Lanphier High School on 11th Street at around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday in response to a reported stabbing. Police said an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old were hurt after the incident happened.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the 18-year-old as Pierre V. Scott Jr.. Scott was stabbed to the chest and was pronounced dead at an area hospital at 3:04 p.m. on Wednesday. The 16-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries on the same day.

During a news conference on Thursday, police officers said Lanphier students were scanned with handheld metal detectors as they entered school, a day after the stabbing happened.

According to School District officials, they plan to continue enhancing security for as long as they see fit. Mental health services for students will also be available for those who need additional support.

Superintendent Gill spoke with Scott’s mother and said the school will reserve a spot at graduation for her. They will hand over Scott’s diploma to his mom at graduation.

School District officials said they are brainstorming other ideas to honor Scott.