Springfield Police Department warns community of phone scams

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Police Department is warning the community of two phone scams that it has been made aware of in recent weeks.

One scam is an urgent text message that appears to be from Mayor Jim Langfelder, claiming that he is in quarantine for COVID-19 and needs assistance to pay bills.

The other scam involves someone claiming to be a Springfield Police Sergeant ordering residents to make a payment or potentially be arrested.

The SPD is urging residents to not respond to these scams and to not send money or gift cards to the people making these texts and calls.

Anyone with questions about a text or phone call they received is asked to contact the SPD at 217-788-8325.