Springfield Police Chief to retire soon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Kenny Winslow recently announced his retirement from the position of Springfield Police Chief.

Winslow said his last day is Jan. 28.

“I am humbled to have had the opportunity to work alongside all of you and to make our community a safer place, while moving our department forward. The men and women of SPD are truly everyday heroes who go above and beyond on daily basis,” said Winslow in a letter to Springfield Police. “I want to thank you for your friendship and support over the years.”