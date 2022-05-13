SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they found cannabis, stolen guns and a gun conversion kit after they arrested two people in relation to an incident of shots fired on Thursday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., members of the Springfield Police Department went to the area of Manor Court in response to a ShotSpotter alert.

While on scene, officers located the victim who had just been shot at but was not hurt. Officers then found a single bullet hole in the victim’s vehicle and were able to identify the involved residence.

Police said 20-year-old Aranyah S. Suttle and 18-year-old Aarvon A. Suttle were identified as being involved in the incident. The investigation led to the issuance of a search warrant. During the search, officers recovered 6.63 pounds of cannabis, $1,630 in cash, ammunition, Taurus G3 Micro conversion kit, Taurus 9mm pistol, Glock 9mm pistol, both of which had been reported stolen.

Aarvon and Aranyah were arrested and transported to the Sangamon County Jail.

Aranyah is facing charges of armed violence, aggravated possession of stolen firearms, aggravated discharge of a firearm, delivery of cannabis and possession of a firearm. Aarvon is facing charges of possession of a stolen firearm, delivery of cannabis, mob action, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.