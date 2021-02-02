Springfield Police arrest 2 men regarding shots fired incident

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police said two people were arrested after a call of shots fired resulted in a crash.

In a news release, Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said 20-year-old Malik Johnson and 22-year-old Souvenir Callwood were taken to the hospital after the crash on January 25. Once they were released from the hospital, they were transferred to the Sangamon County Jail.

On January 25, officers responded to a single-car crash near Lincoln Avenue and Ash Street. Witnesses reported two vehicles were driving westbound on Ash before the crash. People in one car were shooting at the other car. The suspect vehicle then crashed into several parked cars as well as a utility pole.

Johnson and Callwood were two of three people take to the hospital after the crash. The other suspect remains hospitalized.

Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm by a gang member, possession of a weapon–No FOID and aggravated unlawful use of weapon.

Callwood was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon–No FOID, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of firearm by a gang member, unlawful possession of weapon by a felon and aggravated use of a weapon.

Anyone with information or security video regarding this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311.