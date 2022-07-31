SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out.

National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities together under positive circumstances. It is meant to strengthen neighborhood spirit and promote police-community partnership.

Several neighborhoods in Springfield will be hosting events at different times on Tuesday:

Brandon Court playground between 2 and 4 p.m.

Enos Park (bordered by Enterprise, 7th and 8th Streets) between 5 and 7 p.m.

Iles Park (2000 South 6th Street) between 5 and 7 p.m.

Westminster Presbyterian Church (533 South Walnut Street) between 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Trevi Gardens (South 2nd Street entrance) between 6 and 8 p.m.

Johnson Park (1151 Johnson Park Drive) between 6 and 9 p.m.

These events will include K-9 demonstrations and police vehicles to explore, along with other family-friendly activities. All events are free to attend.