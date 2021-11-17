Springfield Police: 18-year-old dies after he was stabbed near school

(UPDATE – 8:46 p.m. on 11/17/2021) — An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police were dispatched to Lanphier High School on 11th Street at around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday in response to a reported stabbing.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old male student who was stabbed to his chest. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment but did not not survive.

At around 2:45 p.m., officers found out there was another victim of this incident, a 16-year-old boy, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Springfield Police are currently investigating this incident. Additional details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information about this can call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788- 8325 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.

To address what happened, Lanphier High School officials announced that there was an altercation outside of the school on Wednesday afternoon. This involved three students, two of which were severely hurt as a result of being assaulted with a knife.

School officials said students should expect heightened security measures for the remainder of the week as an act of caution.

Families were notified of the incident via automated call and email message, according to officials.