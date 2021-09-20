Springfield Police: 1 man arrested after morning shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested Jeramy Jones after a shooting happened on Cook Street early Sunday morning.

Officers said they were sent to Dirty South, 1231 E. Cook Street after reported fights. When they arrived at the scene, they heard gun shots and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to the police, they arrested Jeramy Jones at about 5:00 p.m. The 28-year-old man was located in the 2000 block of Marland Street. He was arrested for attempt murder, aggravated battery with firearm, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.