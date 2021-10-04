Springfield Police: 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt after overnight battery and fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield police responded to a reported battery at Bruns Lane at around 1:42 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had severe head and facial injuries. She was the one to call the police. When they were helping this victim, police also saw smoke coming from a business in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street. The victim said that was where the battery took place and informed them that her husband could still be inside the business. She was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Other police officers and Springfield Fire Department went to check on the business on West Jefferson Street. It was on fire. The husband of the battery victim was found inside the business. He was pronounced dead on scene. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the deceased victim was 41-year-old Robert Kalabus of Springfield. He was reported to die from smoke inhalation.

The incident is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department, Springfield Fire Department and the Sangamon County Coroner. Anyone with information about this incident should call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 or Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.