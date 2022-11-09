SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Land of Lincoln Honor Flight was recently bestowed with a $2,000 donation courtesy of Springfield Plastics, Inc.

Company representatives Wesley Foreman, Andrea Schroll, and Steve Harbour presented the check to honor flight program director Joan Bortolon on Oct. 25.

“We were honored to make this donation to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight,” said Jennifer Furkin, Vice President of Springfield Plastics, Inc. “Springfield Plastics understands the importance of showing our veterans how grateful we are for their service.”

Land of Lincoln Honor Flight will be taking more veterans from Springfield to Washington D.C. next year. These veterans served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam and the honor flight’s mission is to take them to visit the memorials in Washington.

The trip includes air and ground transportation, meals and snacks, and other items provided to the veterans in honor of their service to our country.

The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is operated by volunteers.