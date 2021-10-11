Springfield Park District to cut ribbon at rededicated baseball field

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Park District will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday for the improved and renamed Joe Ramirez Field at Iles Park.

A $1.2 million redevelopment project brought improvements to the Iles Park baseball field as well as a new playground, skate park, walking paths and parking lot to the park.

The baseball field is being dedicated to Joe Ramirez, a Springfield sports legend who managed, coached and refereed in many of the city’s youth and adult sports leagues for over 40 years. He was inducted into the Springfield Sports Hall of Fame in 2005 for his contributions.

Ramirez passed away in December of 2020.

“The naming of this ball diamond allows us the opportunity to honor a true Springfield legend that had a profound impact on youth and adult sports in our community,” said Leslie Sgro, President of the Springfield Park Board of Trustees.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.