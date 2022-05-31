SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Park District’s Movies in the Park returns this Friday with a screening of 42.

The movie will be shown at Robin Roberts Stadium, 1415 North Grand Avenue East starting at approximately 8 p.m. The screening is free for all ages.

People will be able to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on and will be able to purchase concessions at the stadium. There will also be pre-movie activities such as baseball trivia, prizes and a chance for kids to run the bases.

The movie is rated PG-13 and includes violence and “colorful language.” Parental discretion is advised.