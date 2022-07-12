Springfield Park District hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Fitness Court. Credit- Springfield Park District via Facebook

Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)- Springfield Park District hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday for a new Fitness Court at Comer Cox Park on Martin Luther King Drive.

The Fitness Court is an outdoor bodyweight gym designed by the National Fitness Campaign. The court is designed to host up to 30 participants at once working on different skills in designated areas, and can design workouts using the free Fitness Court app.

“Our goal is to build healthy communities by making outdoor fitness an essential part of people’s lives,“ Mitch Menaged, founder of National Fitness Campaign, said on a video on their website.

Springfield’s Fitness Court is sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of IL. BCBS-IL is offering $750,000 in grants to Illinois municipalities, with a goal to to bring 15 Fitness Courts to the states in the next 18 months, according to the National Fitness Campaign’s website.

“These Fitness Courts make it easy for anyone at any fitness level to get a good outdoor workout, connect with neighbors and stay healthy,” Katie Cangemi, Senior Program Officer of Community Investment at BCBS-IL, said.

The Fitness Court joins the two basketball courts, two tennis courts, two playgrounds, and picnic areas already at Comer Cox Park. This is the third fitness court in the area, after the ones in Lincoln and Jerseyville.

Comer Cox Park is free to the public and open from sunrise to sunset.