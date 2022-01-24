Springfield Park District has new police chief

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Park District has appointed Patrick Murphy as Chief of the Springfield Park District Police Department.

Chief Murphy has served with the Springfield Park District Police Department since 2018, starting as a part-time patrol officer, advancing to full-time officer and then Captain. Chief Murphy retired from the Illinois State Police after 29 years of service in a variety of enforcement, training, administrative and investigative assignments. He has previously served as the Illinois State Police Training Academy Commander and was responsible for all cadet, recruit, in-service, management and leadership training. The ISP Academy provides training for all State Police employees and many local police departments throughout Illinois.

Murphy also served as the ISP’s Bureau Chief of Communications, and as Bureau Chief of Research and Development. Additionally, Chief Murphy is also a member of the International Law Enforcement Trainers and Educators Association.

“I am proud to announce Patrick Murphy as our new Chief of Police. I have had the privilege to work with Chief Murphy since 2018 and I appreciate his dedication to the Springfield Park District Police Department & to our shared community. I look forward to Chief Murphy leading the department and continuing our Police Department’s professional approach to assisting members of our community as they enjoy our parks & facilities,” said Executive Director Derek Harms.

Chief Murphy is a graduate of Southern Illinois University and was awarded the J. Edgar Hoover scholarship while attending SIU. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice. Murphy is a graduate of Illinois State Police Cadet Class 88 and was cadet valedictorian. He is a graduate of the Illinois Police Executive Institute and was president of his graduating class at the institute.

Chief Murphy is active in the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and has served for many years as a Trustee for the Village of Pawnee. He is also vice-president of the Pawnee Community Education Foundation.