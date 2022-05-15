SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of police officers in Springfield were recently commended by their department for their actions in making Springfield a safer place.

Chief Ken Scarlette presented Officers Felchner and Montcalm with Letters of Appreciation for their respective actions. Last month, Felchner provided the Criminal Investigations Unit with valuable information about a suspect in a string of burglaries that had been occurring throughout Springfield. The information Felcher provided led to an arrest warrant being issued and the suspect being arrested.

Montcalm, meanwhile, was commended for a traffic stop that took place on May 5. During that traffic stop, Montcalm received permission to search the vehicle and recovered a loaded gun, three pounds of marijuana and $1000.