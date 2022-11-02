SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized one of its officers for his role in a gun bust that recovered dozens of guns and thousands of bullets.

Officials said Sergeant Michael Egan was securing a truck and trailer when he saw a gun in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant for the vehicles, officers discovered and confiscated 24 guns and thousands of bullets that were inside. The owner of those vehicles was described as being a violent felon.

Egan was presented with a Letter of Appreciation by Chief Ken Scarlette for his actions in the investigation.

“Thank you Sgt. Egan for your due diligence and dedication which removed these firearms and ammunition from a violent felon,” the department said on its Facebook page. “The city of Springfield and your fellow officers are safer because of your actions. Well done!”