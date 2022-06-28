SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored one of its officers for the efforts he made in saving a woman’s life last month.

Officer Tim Day was presented with the Springfield Police Department Life Saving Award for his actions on May 17. On that day, Springfield Police received a report that a woman had told her friend she planned to end her life. Day responded to the reported location and as he arrived, dispatch relayed additional information that the woman was actively harming herself. He made forced entry and found the woman in the garage. His swift actions were credited with saving her life.

“We would like to thank Officer Day for his quick action that undoubtedly saved a life,” the department said on its Facebook page. “The Springfield Police Department and the City of Springfield are extremely proud of the heroic response he demonstrated that day. We cannot thank him enough for his life-saving actions and dedication to this community.”