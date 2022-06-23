SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A longtime Springfield music staple is up for sale.

The House of Music opened in 1968 and has been a go-to shop for musical instrument repairs and rentals. Famous customers who once borrowed instruments from the store include Glen Campbell, Huey Lewis and Johnny Cash.

Store manager Dr. Eileen Sordyl is hoping to sell it to someone who is as passionate about music as her father was when he founded it.

“I need to pass this along to somebody who would love to be in this exciting environment. And music is so exciting,” Sordyl said. “We see so many people like that that are inspired just coming in here and they get a guitar again. They start, you know, it’s part of their healing.”

Sordyl’s father had nearly 500 guitars up for sale when she took over the store seven years ago.