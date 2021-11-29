Springfield Memorial Hospital nurse honored with DAISY Award

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Memorial Hospital recently announced that Deb McWhorter received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence.

According to officials, McWhorter was nominated by a nurse co-worker to receive the award.

In the nomination form for her DAISY Award recognition, McWhorter was called an “incredible, caring and attentive nurse … [and] a huge asset to her department.”

Officials said McWhorter has worked at the hospital for more than 34 years. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Illinois-Springfield in 1992.

The nonprofit DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in 1999 from complications of an autoimmune disease. The care that Barnes and his family received from nurses during his illness inspired them to create the DAISY Award.