SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Springfield is getting a helping hand from the federal government The city spent millions of dollars recovering from the derecho storm in late June, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) agreed to reimburse those costs.

“What is nice is the residents are our taxpayers, and the city paid a lot of money for all of that work to be done,” Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher said. “So it’s a possibility of up to 75% of reimbursement for projects we turn in, which is huge.”

The storm caused catastrophic damage to the city’s power grid. People were without power for over a week. Stack on other expenses, and the city racked up a 9 million dollar tab.

“The city had a lot of expenses, whether it was police department, fire department, communications, or communications tower was damaged, whether it was city water, lighting, power, power lines, or public works with all of the trees, and the cleanup effort,” Buscher said. “Those are all things we can look at turning into fema for possible reimbursement.”

The city will have to foot some of the bill. FEMA will approve a max of 75 percent of the costs, but it’s unclear if fema will offer support for small businesses and homeowners, too. Until that is decided, the city is pushing other ways for them to help recover.

“We certainly through the Springfield chamber of commerce or the city, put them into touch with the right people to apply for that loan process,” Buscher said. “But it’s supposed to help those businesses that took a loss because of the duration.”